Lieutenant General A.C. Roper talks with a KSAZ-TV reporter about NORAD tracking Santa Claus on Christmas Eve during NORAD Tracks Santa
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2021 14:10
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|827050
|Filename:
|DOD_108745842
|Length:
|00:04:47
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
This work, Lieutenant General A.C. Roper and KSAZ-TV, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
