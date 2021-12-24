Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lieutenant General A.C. Roper and KDVR-TV

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2021

    Courtesy Video

    NORAD Tracks Santa

    Lieutenant General A.C. Roper talks with a KDVR-TV reporter about NORAD tracking Santa Claus on Christmas Eve during NORAD Tracks Santa

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2021
    Date Posted: 12.24.2021 10:48
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 827048
    Filename: DOD_108745839
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lieutenant General A.C. Roper and KDVR-TV, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NORAD Tracks Santa
    Lieutenant General A.C. Roper

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT