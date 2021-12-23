26th ERQS conducts nighttime airdrop

U.S. Air Force Airmen deployed with the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron conduct a nighttime airdrop over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 23, 2021. The Combat King II provides U.S. Central Command an expedient airlift and combat search and rescue capability to execute personnel recovery operations to austere airfields and denied territory for expeditionary, all weather personnel recovery operations to include airdrop, airland, helicopter air-to-air refueling, and forward area ground refueling missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez)
