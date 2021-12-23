Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    26th ERQS conducts nighttime airdrop

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.23.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Airmen deployed with the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron conduct a nighttime airdrop over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 23, 2021. The Combat King II provides U.S. Central Command an expedient airlift and combat search and rescue capability to execute personnel recovery operations to austere airfields and denied territory for expeditionary, all weather personnel recovery operations to include airdrop, airland, helicopter air-to-air refueling, and forward area ground refueling missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2021
    Date Posted: 12.24.2021 09:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827040
    VIRIN: 211223-F-XT642-7001
    Filename: DOD_108745803
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    This work, 26th ERQS conducts nighttime airdrop, by SrA Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    332 AEW
    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    HC-130J
    26 ERQS

