U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Miles Davis, commanding general and Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick McKie, command sergeant major of the 63rd Readiness Division, Soldiers, civilian employees, and family wish everyone a great holiday season and a happy new year to all. May the new year bring everyone prosperity and positivity.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2021 01:04
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|827008
|VIRIN:
|211220-O-BX042-512
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_108745693
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|CA, US
|Hometown:
|MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Happy Holidays to All, by Rosario Urquieta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
