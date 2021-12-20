Happy Holidays to All

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Miles Davis, commanding general and Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick McKie, command sergeant major of the 63rd Readiness Division, Soldiers, civilian employees, and family wish everyone a great holiday season and a happy new year to all. May the new year bring everyone prosperity and positivity.