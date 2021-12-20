Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12.20.2021

    Video by Rosario Urquieta 

    63rd Readiness Division

    U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Miles Davis, commanding general and Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick McKie, command sergeant major of the 63rd Readiness Division, Soldiers, civilian employees, and family wish everyone a great holiday season and a happy new year to all. May the new year bring everyone prosperity and positivity.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.24.2021 01:04
    Category: Greetings
    This work, Happy Holidays to All, by Rosario Urquieta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    military families
    Holiday Season
    seasons greetings
    family programs
    Soldiers
    Army Reserve

