HM3 Frank Hargrove Holiday Greeting

HONOLULU (Dec. 22, 2021) – Hospital Corpsman Third Class Frank Hargrove, from 3rd Transportation Support Battalion Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan sends his family a holiday message while working on the Drinking Water Distribution System Recovery Plan at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH). The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Omar Rubi)