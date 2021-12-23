Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pearl City Water Confirmation Samples

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeremy Lemmon 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    PEARL CITY, Hawaii (Dec. 23, 2021) Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) contractors collect water confirmation samples in support of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water quality recovery efforts. The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy Lemmon Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2021
    Date Posted: 12.24.2021 00:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827006
    VIRIN: 211223-N-LP387-2001
    Filename: DOD_108745690
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pearl City Water Confirmation Samples, by PO3 Jeremy Lemmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT