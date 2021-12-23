Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blanca Conde Breast Cancer Survivor Feature

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBSA, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Tyler McQuiston 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Blanca Conde shares her remarkable journey beating Breast Cancer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2021
    Date Posted: 12.24.2021 01:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 827003
    VIRIN: 211223-F-RI984-0001
    Filename: DOD_108745674
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: JBSA, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blanca Conde Breast Cancer Survivor Feature, by SrA Tyler McQuiston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Breast Cancer
    Survivor
    Beating Cancer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT