Rear Adm. John Korka Holiday Message

HONOLULU (Dec. 23, 2021) – Rear Adm. John Korka, Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, & Chief of Civil Engineers, sends service members and personnel working on the Drinking Water Distribution System Recovery Plan a holiday message. The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Omar Rubi)
