Navy provided resources to reduce the National supply-chain shortage in 2021

211223-N-AS200-0021 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Dec. 23, 2021) – A Joint Use Agreement with the U.S. Navy and the Oxnard Harbor District, allowed the Navy to provide resources onboard Naval Base Ventra County (NBVC) to reduce the national supply-chain congestion in 2021. This included, for the first-time ever, landing large amounts of dry-cargo containers onboard Port Hueneme and receiving commercial vessels on military Wharfs. NBVC is comprised of three distinct operational facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. It is Ventura County’s largest employer and protects Southern California’s largest coastal wetlands through its award-winning environmental program. (U.S. Navy video by Ens Drew Verbis/Released)