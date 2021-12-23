Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy provided resources to reduce the National supply-chain shortage in 2021

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2021

    Video by Ensign Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    211223-N-AS200-0021 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Dec. 23, 2021) – A Joint Use Agreement with the U.S. Navy and the Oxnard Harbor District, allowed the Navy to provide resources onboard Naval Base Ventra County (NBVC) to reduce the national supply-chain congestion in 2021. This included, for the first-time ever, landing large amounts of dry-cargo containers onboard Port Hueneme and receiving commercial vessels on military Wharfs. NBVC is comprised of three distinct operational facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. It is Ventura County’s largest employer and protects Southern California’s largest coastal wetlands through its award-winning environmental program. (U.S. Navy video by Ens Drew Verbis/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 18:19
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 826998
    VIRIN: 211223-N-AS200-0021
    PIN: 21
    Filename: DOD_108745622
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 

    TAGS

    News
    Breaking
    Port Hueneme
    Partnership
    Supply Chain

