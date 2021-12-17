Recent graduates of Basic Combat Training at Fort Leonard Wood discuss what they are looking forward to most during Holiday Block Leave.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 16:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|826996
|VIRIN:
|211217-A-XZ156-264
|Filename:
|DOD_108745360
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What are you looking forward to most during Holiday Block Leave?, by Ryan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
