The completed “Traveling Mural”

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/826976" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Aaron Batt, the Federal Coordinator for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, talks about the gratitude he has to the Afghan guests and Soldiers that came together to build a “traveling mural” during Operation Allies Welcome on Camp Atterbury, Ind., Dec. 22, 2021. The project, inspired by the artists’ experiences in Afghanistan and hopes for a better future, incorporates therapeutic techniques and creative expression as a means to promote healing and well-being among Afghan evacuees during the resettlement process. This initiative provides essential support at secure locations outside of Afghanistan. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities in permanent or temporary structures as quickly as possible. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Trinity Carter)