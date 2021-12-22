Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The completed "Traveling Mural"

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2021

    Video by Sgt. Trinity Carter 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    Aaron Batt, the Federal Coordinator for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, talks about the gratitude he has to the Afghan guests and Soldiers that came together to build a “traveling mural” during Operation Allies Welcome on Camp Atterbury, Ind., Dec. 22, 2021. The project, inspired by the artists’ experiences in Afghanistan and hopes for a better future, incorporates therapeutic techniques and creative expression as a means to promote healing and well-being among Afghan evacuees during the resettlement process. This initiative provides essential support at secure locations outside of Afghanistan. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities in permanent or temporary structures as quickly as possible. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Trinity Carter)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 13:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826976
    VIRIN: 211222-A-FF323-101
    PIN: 101
    Filename: DOD_108744668
    Length: 00:08:24
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 
    Hometown: EDINBURGH, IN, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    DHS
    U.S. NORTHCOM
    ARNORTH: U.S. Army North
    Camp Atterbury IN
    Operation Allies Welcome
    USCCB

