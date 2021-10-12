49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Aircraft structural maintenance technicians paint an F-16 Viper Dec. 10, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The F-16 is a new 49th Maintenance Group flagship that will be used as a ground training vehicle for weapons load crews. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 12:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826965
|VIRIN:
|211210-F-ID578-500
|Filename:
|DOD_108744412
|Length:
|00:04:12
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron unveils new F-16 flagship, by A1C Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
