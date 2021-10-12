Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron unveils new F-16 flagship

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Tom Preston, 49th Maintenance Group commander, visits the corrosion shop to help paint a F-16 Viper, Dec. 10, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The F-16 is a new 49th MXG flagship that will be used as a ground training vehicle for weapons load crews. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 12:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 826964
    VIRIN: 211210-F-ID578-374
    Filename: DOD_108744405
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron unveils new F-16 flagship, by A1C Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holloman
    Holloman Air Force Base
    Air Force

