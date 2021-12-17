U.S. Marines with Delta Company, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve, deliver toys across northwestern Alaska, Dec. 6-14, 2021. The Marine Corps Reserve hosts the Toys for Tots program which collects donations of toys and delivers them to school-aged children across the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Trystan Taft)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 12:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|826956
|VIRIN:
|211217-M-FJ130-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108744090
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Marines deliver toys in northwestern Alaska, by LCpl Trystan Taft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
