    U.S. Marines deliver toys in northwestern Alaska

    AK, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Trystan Taft 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    U.S. Marines with Delta Company, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve, deliver toys across northwestern Alaska, Dec. 6-14, 2021. The Marine Corps Reserve hosts the Toys for Tots program which collects donations of toys and delivers them to school-aged children across the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Trystan Taft)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 12:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 826956
    VIRIN: 211217-M-FJ130-1004
    Filename: DOD_108744090
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: AK, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, U.S. Marines deliver toys in northwestern Alaska, by LCpl Trystan Taft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Toys for Tots
    MARFORRES
    Santa Claus
    Marine Corps Reserve
    4th Law Enforcement Battalion
    Alaska Marines

