Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    91st Air Refueling Squadron Operation Allies Refuge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Hiram Martinez 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 91st Air Refueling Squadron at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, provided support during Operation Allies Refuge whilst deployed at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, during late summer, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 11:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 826948
    VIRIN: 211223-F-OH732-873
    Filename: DOD_108743884
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 91st Air Refueling Squadron Operation Allies Refuge, by A1C Hiram Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MacDill AFB
    AMC
    USAF
    OAE
    91 ARS
    6 ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT