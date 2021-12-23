Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Band of Flight Happy Holidays

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2021

    Video by Christopher Decker 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force Band of Flight presents a holiday message to the wing, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Dec. 23rd, 2021. The 88th Air Base Wing had more than 240 service members deployed at the time of recording. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 10:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 826946
    VIRIN: 211223-F-RI374-1001
    Filename: DOD_108743740
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Band of Flight Happy Holidays, by Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

