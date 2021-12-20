The U.S. Space Force Director of Staff announces the first 10-Minus 10-Miler run, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Dec. 20th, 2021. The inaugural run takes place on December 10th in honor of the Space Force birthday. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 10:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|826943
|VIRIN:
|211220-F-RI374-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108743728
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 10-Minus 10-Miler Announcement, by Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
