    10-Minus 10-Miler Announcement

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2021

    Video by Christopher Decker 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Space Force Director of Staff announces the first 10-Minus 10-Miler run, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Dec. 20th, 2021. The inaugural run takes place on December 10th in honor of the Space Force birthday. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 10:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 826943
    VIRIN: 211220-F-RI374-1001
    Filename: DOD_108743728
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10-Minus 10-Miler Announcement, by Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    marathon
    run
    88 ABW
    space force

