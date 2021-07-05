Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blue Angels Double Farvel over Fort Lauderdale

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Hendrix  

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    Lt. Cmdr. James Haley performs the Double Farvel over Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 10:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826935
    VIRIN: 210507-N-YO638-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108743672
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Angels Double Farvel over Fort Lauderdale, by PO2 Cody Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Blue Angels
    USNavy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT