Lt. Cmdr. James Haley performs the Double Farvel over Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 10:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826935
|VIRIN:
|210507-N-YO638-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108743672
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Blue Angels Double Farvel over Fort Lauderdale, by PO2 Cody Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
