    "Journal For Jordan" Author Discusses Story's Impact

    UNITED STATES

    12.23.2021

    Dana Canedy, who wrote the memoir "A Journal for Jordan" on which a new movie is based, discusses how the story has made journaling popular -- and how it's helping women find the right partner.

    A Journal for Jordan
    Army 1st Sgt. Charles M. King
    Dana Canedy

