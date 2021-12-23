Jordan's Journal Is Ongoing Conversation

Author Dana Canedy discusses how the journal written by her late fiance has become an ongoing conversation with their son, Jordan. Army 1st Sgt. Charles M. King died in Iraq in 2006 a few months after Jordan was born. Canedy wrote the memoir "A Journal for Jordan," which has been turned into a motion picture.
DOD video
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 08:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|826921
|VIRIN:
|211223-D-AR128-024
|Filename:
|DOD_108743504
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
