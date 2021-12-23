Jordan's Journal Is Ongoing Conversation

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Author Dana Canedy discusses how the journal written by her late fiance has become an ongoing conversation with their son, Jordan. Army 1st Sgt. Charles M. King died in Iraq in 2006 a few months after Jordan was born. Canedy wrote the memoir "A Journal for Jordan," which has been turned into a motion picture.



DOD video