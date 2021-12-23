Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jordan's Journal Is Ongoing Conversation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.23.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Author Dana Canedy discusses how the journal written by her late fiance has become an ongoing conversation with their son, Jordan. Army 1st Sgt. Charles M. King died in Iraq in 2006 a few months after Jordan was born. Canedy wrote the memoir "A Journal for Jordan," which has been turned into a motion picture.

    DOD video

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 08:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 826921
    VIRIN: 211223-D-AR128-024
    Filename: DOD_108743504
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    A Journal for Jordan
    Army 1st Sgt. Charles M. King
    Dana Canedy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT