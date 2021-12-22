Marine Corps Installations East emphasizes COVID-19 mitigation before, during and after the holidays. Across the nation and here in our community we are experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases during this cold and flu season. (Marine Corps video by Cpl. Robert Kuehn)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 10:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|826920
|VIRIN:
|211222-M-NK334-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108743503
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Covid-19 Mitgation, by Cpl Robert Kuehn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT