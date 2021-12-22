Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Covid-19 Mitgation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NC, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2021

    Video by Cpl. Robert Kuehn 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Marine Corps Installations East emphasizes COVID-19 mitigation before, during and after the holidays. Across the nation and here in our community we are experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases during this cold and flu season. (Marine Corps video by Cpl. Robert Kuehn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 10:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826920
    VIRIN: 211222-M-NK334-1001
    Filename: DOD_108743503
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Covid-19 Mitgation, by Cpl Robert Kuehn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Christmas
    Holidays
    Happy Holidays
    MCIEAST
    MCAS New River
    Covid-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT