KC-10 Extender, E-3 Sentry and C-17 Globemaster taxiing, landing and taking off at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, during Operation Agile Spartan on December 18, 2021.
00:05-00:17 KC-10 landing
00:17-01:06 KC-10 taxiing into airfield (far and close range)
01:07-01:48 E-3 Sentry taxiing for take-off (close and far range)
01:49-02:16 E-3 taking off, long shot flying away
02:17-02:24 C-17 Globemaster landing
02:24-03:36 C-17 taxiing into airfield (far and close range)
03:37-03:56 C-17 taxiing for take off (mid-range) after dark
03:57-04:26 C-17 taking off and flying away after dark
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 05:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826910
|VIRIN:
|211218-F-EF377-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108743295
|Length:
|00:04:26
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 380th AEW Aircraft B-Roll OAS, by TSgt Chelsea FitzPatrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT