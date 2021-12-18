380th AEW Aircraft B-Roll OAS

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/826910" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

KC-10 Extender, E-3 Sentry and C-17 Globemaster taxiing, landing and taking off at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, during Operation Agile Spartan on December 18, 2021.

00:05-00:17 KC-10 landing

00:17-01:06 KC-10 taxiing into airfield (far and close range)

01:07-01:48 E-3 Sentry taxiing for take-off (close and far range)

01:49-02:16 E-3 taking off, long shot flying away

02:17-02:24 C-17 Globemaster landing

02:24-03:36 C-17 taxiing into airfield (far and close range)

03:37-03:56 C-17 taxiing for take off (mid-range) after dark

03:57-04:26 C-17 taking off and flying away after dark