    380th AEW Aircraft B-Roll OAS

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    12.18.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea FitzPatrick 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    KC-10 Extender, E-3 Sentry and C-17 Globemaster taxiing, landing and taking off at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, during Operation Agile Spartan on December 18, 2021.
    00:05-00:17 KC-10 landing
    00:17-01:06 KC-10 taxiing into airfield (far and close range)
    01:07-01:48 E-3 Sentry taxiing for take-off (close and far range)
    01:49-02:16 E-3 taking off, long shot flying away
    02:17-02:24 C-17 Globemaster landing
    02:24-03:36 C-17 taxiing into airfield (far and close range)
    03:37-03:56 C-17 taxiing for take off (mid-range) after dark
    03:57-04:26 C-17 taking off and flying away after dark

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 05:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826910
    VIRIN: 211218-F-EF377-1001
    Filename: DOD_108743295
    Length: 00:04:26
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 380th AEW Aircraft B-Roll OAS, by TSgt Chelsea FitzPatrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-10
    oas
    al dhafra air base
    operation agile spartan
    E-3 C-17

