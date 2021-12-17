Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hiking to Help Oki

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.17.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kelly Meyer 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marines from 19th Engineering Support Battalion celebrate the holidays by donating toys to a local non-profit, on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 17, 2021. The toys were delivered to orphans and families in need on Okinawa, by the Help Oki organization. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Kelly Meyer).

    1st Sgt Sergio Hernandez, 19th ESB - 00:02:20
    Chris Nesbitt, Founder and director at Help Oki - 00:16:02

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 00:01
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Christmas
    Toy Drive
    Orphanage
    19th ESB
    Help Oki

