AFN: Hiking to Help Oki

U.S. Marines from 19th Engineering Support Battalion celebrate the holidays by donating toys to a local non-profit, on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 17, 2021. The toys were delivered to orphans and families in need on Okinawa, by the Help Oki organization. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Kelly Meyer).