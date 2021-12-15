Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska National Guardsmen delivery gifts to the children of Buckland, Alaska for Operation Santa Claus

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BUCKLAND, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Video by 1st Lt. Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Guardsmen and volunteers unload gifts from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter in Buckland, Alaska during Operation Santa Claus, Dec. 15, 2021. Operation Santa Claus is an Alaska National Guard annual community outreach program that provides gifts, books, school supplies and stocking stuffers to children in rural Alaskan communities. This year marks the 66th year of the program, which began in 1956 after the village of St. Mary's experienced a year of hardship and the Alaska Air National Guard flew in gifts and supplies donated by the local community. The Alaska National Guard was able to continue the tradition this year and safely provide gifts despite COVID-19.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 21:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826893
    VIRIN: 211215-Z-CA180-0001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108743084
    Length: 00:10:12
    Location: BUCKLAND, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska National Guardsmen delivery gifts to the children of Buckland, Alaska for Operation Santa Claus, by 1LT Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CH-47
    Holiday
    Operation Santa Claus
    Alaska National Guard
    Buckland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT