Guardsmen and volunteers unload gifts from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter in Buckland, Alaska during Operation Santa Claus, Dec. 15, 2021. Operation Santa Claus is an Alaska National Guard annual community outreach program that provides gifts, books, school supplies and stocking stuffers to children in rural Alaskan communities. This year marks the 66th year of the program, which began in 1956 after the village of St. Mary's experienced a year of hardship and the Alaska Air National Guard flew in gifts and supplies donated by the local community. The Alaska National Guard was able to continue the tradition this year and safely provide gifts despite COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2021 21:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826893
|VIRIN:
|211215-Z-CA180-0001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108743084
|Length:
|00:10:12
|Location:
|BUCKLAND, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska National Guardsmen delivery gifts to the children of Buckland, Alaska for Operation Santa Claus, by 1LT Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
