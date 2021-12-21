A group of women attend Female Engagement Team training at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Dec. 21, 2021. Advisors, interpreters and Soldiers are trained about the roles and responsibilities they have as part of the female engagement team. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army B-Roll by Yesenia Barajas, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2021 16:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826861
|VIRIN:
|211221-A-KC249-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108742849
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Task Force Women Attend Female Engagement Team Training, by SGT Yesenia Barajas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT