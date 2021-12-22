Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Commander Holiday Message

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command HQ

    Rear Adm. John Korka, commander Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command/chief of Civil Engineers, delivers holiday greetings from Hawaii as he leads the NAVFAC engineering team in supporting operations to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 17:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826859
    VIRIN: 211222-N-YR391-1001
    Filename: DOD_108742845
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, NAVFAC Commander Holiday Message, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #JBPHH

