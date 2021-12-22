943d Rescue Group Exercise Distant Fury Stallion Documentary

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. -- More than 400 members of the 943rd Rescue Group along with other reserve, active duty, and joint components took over the remote San Clemente and San Nicolas Islands to conduct exercise Distant Fury Stallion, a maritime training exercise.
The exercise, which took place off the coast of California, is designed to test the ability of the 943rd RQG to work within the agile combat employment construct to deploy, sustain, and execute a maritime mission as though they were in the Indo-Pacific area of operations.
