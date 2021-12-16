Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-roll of an AFRC C-17 Globemaster III

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Video by Jacob Keenum 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    An Air Force Reserve Command C-17 Globemaster III from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio makes a stop at Robins AFB.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 14:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826833
    VIRIN: 211216-F-DS349-0001
    Filename: DOD_108742619
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll of an AFRC C-17 Globemaster III, by Jacob Keenum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Robins Air Force Base

    Air Force Reserve Command

    TAGS

    Robins AFB
    Loadmaster
    AFRC
    C-17A Globemaster III
    Port
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Wright-Patt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT