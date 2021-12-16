Holiday Greetings from Eglin AFB - Jacobs Family

Master Sgt Courtney Jacobs, 96th Medical Group, Master Sgt Zachary Jacobs, 359th Training Squadron, and their children send holiday greetings home to their families in Munhall, PA and Santa Barbara, CA.
(Unedited)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2021 12:51
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|826819
|VIRIN:
|211218-F-DH002-097
|Filename:
|DOD_108742481
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|EGLIN AFB, FL, US
|Hometown:
|MUNHALL, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
