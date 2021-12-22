Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Defense Integration - Combined Resolve XVI

    GERMANY

    12.22.2021

    Video by Sgt. Rene Rosas 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army, 5-4 Air Defense Artillery Regiment Soldiers provide air defense support on December 9, 2021 during Combined Resolve XVI in Hohenfels, Germany. Combined Resolve XVI is a biannual exercise that serves as the combat training center certification exercise for regionally allocated forces.
    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rene Rosas)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 12:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826817
    VIRIN: 211221-A-GG601-1001
    Filename: DOD_108742479
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: DE

    This work, Air Defense Integration - Combined Resolve XVI, by SGT Rene Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

