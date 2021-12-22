U.S. Army, 5-4 Air Defense Artillery Regiment Soldiers provide air defense support on December 9, 2021 during Combined Resolve XVI in Hohenfels, Germany. Combined Resolve XVI is a biannual exercise that serves as the combat training center certification exercise for regionally allocated forces.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rene Rosas)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2021 12:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|826817
|VIRIN:
|211221-A-GG601-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108742479
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Defense Integration - Combined Resolve XVI, by SGT Rene Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT