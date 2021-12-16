Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Greetings from Eglin AFB - Senior Amn Kyrah Knell

    EGLIN AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Video by Jennifer Vollmer 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Amn Kyrah Knell, 96th Medical Group, sends holiday greetings to her family and friends in Grand Haven, MI.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 12:48
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 826809
    VIRIN: 211218-F-DH002-098
    Filename: DOD_108742466
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: EGLIN AFB, FL, US
    Hometown: GRAND HAVEN, MI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Greetings from Eglin AFB - Senior Amn Kyrah Knell, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    96th Test Wing

