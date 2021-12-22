A short video history of the 355th Wing's success in implementing and training in Agile Combat Employment skills while pushing forward to become Air Combat Command's lead wing in the Dynamic Wing concept.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2021 12:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|826804
|VIRIN:
|211222-F-CL785-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108742433
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Dynamic Wing, by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, SSgt Blake Gonzales, SSgt Kristine Legate, SrA Alex Miller, SrA Jacob Stephens, A1C William Turnbull and A1C Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
