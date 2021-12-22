Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish, Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales, Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate, Senior Airman Alex Miller, Senior Airman Jacob Stephens, Airman 1st Class William Turnbull and Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber

    355th Wing

    A short video history of the 355th Wing's success in implementing and training in Agile Combat Employment skills while pushing forward to become Air Combat Command's lead wing in the Dynamic Wing concept.

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 12:28
    This work, The Dynamic Wing, by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, SSgt Blake Gonzales, SSgt Kristine Legate, SrA Alex Miller, SrA Jacob Stephens, A1C William Turnbull and A1C Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    355th Wing
    Agile Combat Employment
    Dynamic Wing
    Exercise Bushwhacker

