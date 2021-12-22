Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFC Pie in the Face

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2021

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Sheppard AFB exceeded its goal for the Combined Federal Campaign in 2021. Several members of upper leadership were pied in the face including Brig Gen Lyle Drew, Chief John Chilcote, Lt Col Darrell Chase, and Chief Whitlow.

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 11:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826800
    VIRIN: 211222-F-RR907-001
    Filename: DOD_108742418
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFC Pie in the Face, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combined Federal Campaign
    CFC
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Pie

