    2021: A look back with NMCCL

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2021

    Video by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Happy Holidays from Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune! We take a look back at 2021 and reflect upon what we’ve learned, what we’ve accomplished, and what we hope for in the coming year! Please have a happy and safe holiday season!

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 10:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 826792
    VIRIN: 211222-N-FE818-1001
    Filename: DOD_108742326
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 2021: A look back with NMCCL, by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    navymedicine
    NMCCL
    year ender

