    462nd Movement Battalion Holiday Shoutout

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    12.16.2021

    Video by Sgt. Owen Thez 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Soldiers deployed with the 462nd Movement Control Battalion to camp Arifjan, Kuwait, wish their families a happy holidays. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Owen Thez)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 09:17
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 826779
    VIRIN: 211216-A-JD511-520
    Filename: DOD_108742195
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: TRENTON, NJ, US

    This work, 462nd Movement Battalion Holiday Shoutout, by SGT Owen Thez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st TSC
    Camp Arifjan
    Holiday Season
    3rd ESC
    Kuwait

