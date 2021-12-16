Soldiers deployed with the 462nd Movement Control Battalion to camp Arifjan, Kuwait, wish their families a happy holidays. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Owen Thez)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2021 09:17
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|826779
|VIRIN:
|211216-A-JD511-520
|Filename:
|DOD_108742195
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|TRENTON, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 462nd Movement Battalion Holiday Shoutout, by SGT Owen Thez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT