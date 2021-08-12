Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lance Cpl. Jeannot's Holiday greetings from deployment

    GULF OF ADEN

    12.08.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sang Kim 

    USS Pearl Harbor

    Lance Cpl. Jeannot sends his friends and family a holiday message from deployment.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 07:58
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 826771
    VIRIN: 211208-N-HV010-349
    Filename: DOD_108742032
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    Hometown: IMMOKALEE, FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lance Cpl. Jeannot's Holiday greetings from deployment, by PO3 Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday Season

