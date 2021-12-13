Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39 CES - How to clean AC filters (Inside Units)

    ADANA, 1, TURKEY

    12.13.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty 

    AFN Incirlik

    Master Sgt. Jose Dorado, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron Operations Flight superintendent, demonstrates how to clean an air conditioning filters Dec. 13, 2021, on Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Dorado recommends cleaning your AC filters quarterly at minimum. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)

