Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Black History Month - Frederick Douglass

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    01.29.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Young 

    AFN Sigonella

    February is Black History Month and service members from American Forces Network (AFN) Sigonella narrate a history timeline about Frederick Douglass, an American abolitionist, Jan. 29, 2021. AFN is a broadcast service operated by the United States armed forces that serves American service members, Department of Defense civilians, and their families stationed in more than 177 countries around the world where English language broadcast service is unavailable. Audio glitches due to broadcasting equipment. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brett Cote/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 04:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826749
    VIRIN: 210129-N-IP743-1001
    Filename: DOD_108741963
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black History Month - Frederick Douglass, by PO1 Daniel Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BHM
    AFN Sigonella
    NASSIG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT