February is Black History Month and service members from American Forces Network (AFN) Sigonella narrate a history timeline about Frederick Douglass, an American abolitionist, Jan. 29, 2021. AFN is a broadcast service operated by the United States armed forces that serves American service members, Department of Defense civilians, and their families stationed in more than 177 countries around the world where English language broadcast service is unavailable. Audio glitches due to broadcasting equipment. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brett Cote/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2021 04:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|826749
|VIRIN:
|210129-N-IP743-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108741963
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Black History Month - Frederick Douglass, by PO1 Daniel Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT