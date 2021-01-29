Black History Month - Frederick Douglass

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



February is Black History Month and service members from American Forces Network (AFN) Sigonella narrate a history timeline about Frederick Douglass, an American abolitionist, Jan. 29, 2021. AFN is a broadcast service operated by the United States armed forces that serves American service members, Department of Defense civilians, and their families stationed in more than 177 countries around the world where English language broadcast service is unavailable. Audio glitches due to broadcasting equipment. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brett Cote/Released)