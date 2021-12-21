Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Audie Murphy Donation Drive

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.21.2021

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Members of the Camp Zama chapter of the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club recently organized a donation drive and delivered the items they collected from the Camp Zama community to a local orphanage.
    #ArmyFamily #ArmyTeam #GoodNeighbors #PeopleFirst

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 00:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 826744
    VIRIN: 211222-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_108741859
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Audie Murphy Donation Drive, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    IMCOM
    Audie Murphy Club
    USARJ
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT