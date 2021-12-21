Audie Murphy Donation Drive

Members of the Camp Zama chapter of the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club recently organized a donation drive and delivered the items they collected from the Camp Zama community to a local orphanage.
#ArmyFamily #ArmyTeam #GoodNeighbors #PeopleFirst
|12.21.2021
|12.22.2021 00:03
|Package
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
