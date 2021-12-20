Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    33rd FW Holiday Message

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Amber Litteral 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jack Arthaud and Chief Master Sgt. William Rose deliver a holiday message to the 33rd Fighter Wing and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Amber Litteral)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 17:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826722
    VIRIN: 211221-F-MX664-1001
    Filename: DOD_108741530
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    holidays
    New Year
    Holiday Season
    Nomads
    33rd FW
    2021 in review

