Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Basic: Journey to Airman

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Jon Anderson, Senior Airman Dustin Braaten, Staff Sgt. Joshua King, Senior Airman Branden Laredo, Senior Airman Alexis McDavid, Kenneth Raimondi, Senior Airman Candace Smith and Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson

    3rd Audiovisual Squadron

    "Basic" is an eight chapter series that shares the personal stories of five civilians as they experience Air Force Basic Military Training. This is Chapter 4: The Weakness of One for the purpose of awards submission.

    Due to limitations in DVIDS upload file sizes, this 4k episode had to be compressed to 480p.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 15:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826712
    VIRIN: 210818-F-F3224-1001
    PIN: 616180
    Filename: DOD_108741375
    Length: 00:48:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Basic: Journey to Airman, by SrA Jon Anderson, SrA Dustin Braaten, SSgt Joshua King, SrA Branden Laredo, SrA Alexis McDavid, Kenneth Raimondi, SrA Candace Smith and TSgt Jordan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    basic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT