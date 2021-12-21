Secretary Blinken delivers remarks to the press, at the Department of State.
UNITED STATES
12.21.2021
Courtesy Video
Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks to the press, at the Department of State.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2021 15:03
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|826708
|Filename:
|DOD_108741312
|Length:
|00:33:21
|Location:
|US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Secretary Blinken delivers remarks to the press, at the Department of State.
LEAVE A COMMENT