Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Social Media: Fort Sill Soldiers Holiday Message 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Video by Judith Oman 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Soldiers from 434th Field Artillery Brigade, Basic Combat Training, Fort Sill, Oklahoma prepare to travel home for the 2021 holiday block leave and share a holiday message.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 14:17
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 826703
    VIRIN: 211216-A-NU467-057
    Filename: DOD_108741273
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Social Media: Fort Sill Soldiers Holiday Message 2, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Sill

    behindthevictory

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    behindthevictory
    HBL2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT