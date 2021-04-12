More than just toys

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines talk about their experience flying to remote villages in Alaska to deliver toys to children in support of the Marine Corps Reserves' Toys for Tots mission at the Marine Corps Reserve Training Center, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska on Dec. 4, 2021. Active and reserve Marines from a variety of commands assisted in the collection, sorting, packing, delivery and distribution of toys to schools in the Kuskokwim Valley, which can only be accessed via air. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Dornfeld and Sgt. Christian Cachola)