Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    More than just toys

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2021

    Video by Sgt. Christian Oliver Cachola 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marines talk about their experience flying to remote villages in Alaska to deliver toys to children in support of the Marine Corps Reserves' Toys for Tots mission at the Marine Corps Reserve Training Center, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska on Dec. 4, 2021. Active and reserve Marines from a variety of commands assisted in the collection, sorting, packing, delivery and distribution of toys to schools in the Kuskokwim Valley, which can only be accessed via air. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Dornfeld and Sgt. Christian Cachola)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 14:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 826700
    VIRIN: 211217-M-BY246-1001
    Filename: DOD_108741250
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, More than just toys, by Sgt Christian Oliver Cachola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Reserves
    Toys for Tots
    Marines
    12MCD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT