U.S. Marines talk about their experience flying to remote villages in Alaska to deliver toys to children in support of the Marine Corps Reserves' Toys for Tots mission at the Marine Corps Reserve Training Center, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska on Dec. 4, 2021. Active and reserve Marines from a variety of commands assisted in the collection, sorting, packing, delivery and distribution of toys to schools in the Kuskokwim Valley, which can only be accessed via air. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Dornfeld and Sgt. Christian Cachola)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2021 14:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|826700
|VIRIN:
|211217-M-BY246-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108741250
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, More than just toys, by Sgt Christian Oliver Cachola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT