Soldiers from 434th Field Artillery Brigade, Basic Combat Training, Fort Sill, Oklahoma prepare to travel home for the 2021 holiday block leave and share a holiday message.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2021 14:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|826694
|VIRIN:
|211216-A-NU467-618
|Filename:
|DOD_108741238
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Social Media: Fort Sill Soldiers Holiday Message 5, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT