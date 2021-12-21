U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct low-cost low-altitude Humanitarian Assistance/Disaster Response training over the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau during Operation Christmas Drop 21. OCD is the Department of Defense’s longest-running Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operation and provides relief to more than 55 islands throughout the Pacific. Operations such as OCD provide the U.S. and its partners and allies the opportunity to enhance joint operational capabilities and maintain preparedness for real world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gracie I. Lee)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2021 12:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|826684
|VIRIN:
|211212-F-LT717-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108740929
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Operation Christmas Drop HA/DR training teaser, by SSgt Gracie Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT