    Operation Christmas Drop HA/DR training teaser

    GUAM

    12.21.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gracie Lee 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct low-cost low-altitude Humanitarian Assistance/Disaster Response training over the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau during Operation Christmas Drop 21. OCD is the Department of Defense’s longest-running Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operation and provides relief to more than 55 islands throughout the Pacific. Operations such as OCD provide the U.S. and its partners and allies the opportunity to enhance joint operational capabilities and maintain preparedness for real world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gracie I. Lee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 12:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826684
    VIRIN: 211212-F-LT717-9001
    Filename: DOD_108740929
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Christmas Drop HA/DR training teaser, by SSgt Gracie Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HA/DR
    Air Force
    C-130
    OperationChristmasDrop

