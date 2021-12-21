Operation Christmas Drop HA/DR training teaser

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct low-cost low-altitude Humanitarian Assistance/Disaster Response training over the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau during Operation Christmas Drop 21. OCD is the Department of Defense’s longest-running Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operation and provides relief to more than 55 islands throughout the Pacific. Operations such as OCD provide the U.S. and its partners and allies the opportunity to enhance joint operational capabilities and maintain preparedness for real world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gracie I. Lee)