The 628th Security Forces Squadron trains new military working dogs and handlers at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 16, 2021. (US Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Minor)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2021 12:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826682
|VIRIN:
|211217-F-GN297-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108740880
|Length:
|00:03:53
|Location:
|CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 628th Security Forces K-9 Unit, by SrA Alexandra Minor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
