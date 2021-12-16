Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    628th Security Forces K-9 Unit

    CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Alexandra Minor  

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    The 628th Security Forces Squadron trains new military working dogs and handlers at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 16, 2021. (US Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Minor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 12:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826682
    VIRIN: 211217-F-GN297-7001
    Filename: DOD_108740880
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 

    TAGS

    K-9 Unit
    Security Forces
    Military Working Dog
    628th SF
    628th SF K-9 Unit

