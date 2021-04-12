Travis Air Force Base Exceptional Family Member Program hosts a holiday event Dec. 4, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Families had access to arts and crafts, music, a holiday movie, a visit from Santa Claus and received a gift bag. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2021 12:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826680
|VIRIN:
|211204-F-YT028-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108740868
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB EFMP hosts holiday event, by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
