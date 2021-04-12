Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB EFMP hosts holiday event

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Travis Air Force Base Exceptional Family Member Program hosts a holiday event Dec. 4, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Families had access to arts and crafts, music, a holiday movie, a visit from Santa Claus and received a gift bag. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 12:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826680
    VIRIN: 211204-F-YT028-001
    Filename: DOD_108740868
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB EFMP hosts holiday event, by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EFMP

