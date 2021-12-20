A video featuring the Navy's Unmanned Carrier Aviation Demonstration (UCAD) of the MQ-25A unmanned air system prototype aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) in December 2021, which laid the groundwork for future, carrier-based UAS operations. The MQ-25 will be the world's first operational, carrier-based unmanned aircraft and is integral to the Air Wing of the Future. It will provide an aerial refueling capability that extends the range, operational capability, and power projection of the carrier air wing (CVW) and carrier strike group (CSG). USS George H.W. Bush delivers operational capability to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.
